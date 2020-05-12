Family searching for missing motorcyclist

A Topeka man left a family gathering on his motorcycle Sunday afternoon, and has not been seen since.

The family of John Bueltel, 51, said he left a Mother's Day gathering near SW 33rd and Gage on his motorcycle, headed for his home in North Topeka.

He never made it, and he has not shown up for work.

Family and friends were out searching Tuesday night along possible routes he may have taken, including I-470, I-70, and Lower Silver Lake Road. They were hoping for any sign of him, or his bike. They're afraid he may have wrecked, and can't get to help.

Bueltel is 5'10", 190 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The motorcycle is purple, with flames on the tank.

Anyone who sees him, or has information that could help, is asked to contact authorities.