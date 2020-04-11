Family of foxes entertain residents in St. George, Kan.

It’s not every day you get the chance to watch a family of foxes playing in your backyard, but for one family in Saint George, they were entertained by a family of five, for nearly two weeks.

Not wanting to miss an opportunity to share this unique situation, the Bitikofers, posted videos of the foxes to their social media, to share the experience with their family and friends.

The foxes showed up in the backyard shortly after the Stay at Home order was issued, and became a nature source of entertainment.

The foxes used the backyard as their own playground, and offered plenty of opportunities for video to be taken without being scared away.

“We felt like it was a…kind of a blessing to have appear for a few days during a time when a lot of us needed a little something different and interesting.” St. George resident, Cathy Bitikofer says.

The foxes have since moved on, but if you’d like to see more of the videos of the foxes from Saint George are linked below.

