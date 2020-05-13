Family of Joheem Meredith speak out following his death

Joheem Meredith was a senior at Topeka West High School and was set to graduate in just a few weeks.

His life was cut short Tuesday night when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments, news that his sister, Geneva Meredith, said rocked their family.

"I never thought I’d get a phone call saying that my brother’s dead...ever," said Geneva.

Topeka Police said Joheem Meredith arrived at a hospital around 9:30 Tuesday night, with life threatening injuries from a shooting.

Geneva said, “I was just with my brother man, he was just there, now he’s gone.”

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but his sister said he never deserved to be in a situation like that.

“My brother wasn’t a gang member, my brother wasn’t a bad person. He never had problems with nobody and for his life to just be cut short at 18."

Geneva said his death has left a hole in their family.

"My brother you know he like kept us together," she continued saying, "So, that goofy personality that came walking through the front door, will no longer come. We'll no longer get that, we'll no longer see that."

Geneva described her brother as a role model and someone everyone loved to know.

“He was everything you would want your kid to be," she said, "He did sports, my brother was very supportive of his school, he was a friendly person, he was respectable and he was a people person.”

She said Joheem left a lasting impact on everyone that knew him.

“It makes me feel good that my brother was able to touch so many people," Geneva added.

With questions on why this happened circling their minds she said, “We’re really trying to hold it together, but it’s so hard because he was that centerpiece."

Geneva continued saying, "He was that centerpiece that just kept us together and now it’s gone. Me and my family we’re just in shock and we just don’t know how to feel. We would think Joheem is the last person this would happen to...ever.”

She thanks the community for its support and said they will have a candlelight vigil to honor Joheem Friday night at her mother's house.

She said they are also creating t-shirts in his memory. Anyone that wants more details can contact her through her Facebook page.