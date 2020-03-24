Family gets creative to celebrate birthday during COVID-19 pandemic

A little coronavirus lockdown couldn't stop family some getting creative to help an Atria Hearthstone resident safely celebrate his birthday!

Wayne Crawford, an 87-year-old who lives at Atria, couldn't celebrate with his family.

Nursing homes aren’t allowing visitors right now because of the coronavirus. So his family came to him, holding a party for him outside of his residence.

"The facility here was extremely cooperative with helping us accomplish this, and still maintained the integrity and safety of all of us,” Wayne’s son, Clayton Crawford, said. “So, I have no complaints, it's a once in a lifetime experience."

Wayne stayed at his doorstep as his family gathered outside.

"It's very special,” Wayne said. “I've never had anything like this before. Almost makes me want to cry."

Wayne and his family were very happy to find a way to come together under the current circumstances.