Family, friends give 92-year-old couple special anniversary at nursing home

A local couple is proving love really does conquer all, as the COVID-19 outbreak forces them to spend their anniversary apart for the first time in 75 years.

Neil and Doris Prochaska met at Silver Lake High School.

Their daughter, Trudy Kelly said, “My dad was a football and basketball player, my mom was a cheerleader and they were both married when they were 17.”

The couple, now 92 years old, has a love that withstands the test of time.

“We put up with each other a lot," said Doris, "So we’ve had a good marriage and a good time.”

Like every marriage, they've also had their fair share of challenges.

On March 6th, Neil fell and broke both his legs.

Doris got emotional when saying, “It’s been easy sometimes and it’s been kinda hard sometimes."

He's recovering at Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, where Doris visits every day.

Kelly said, “Dad really looks forward to her coming every day.”

“We just haven’t been apart hardly at all," said Doris.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak Neil and Doris have been limited to contact through a window, 6 feet apart, but with 75 years of marriage to celebrate, the nursing home made an exception.

Doris said, “It means a lot. I like to see him every day I can.”

On Friday, Neil got to come out and see his wife as a parade of friends from their church drove by to wish them happy anniversary.

While 6 feet of physical distance was between them, their love brought them closer.

The couple's 75th anniversary is next Thursday, April 16th.

Neil has a couple more months of rehab before he can return home and Doris said she is looking forward to that day.