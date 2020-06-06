Family fishing derby at Moon Lake, on Fort Riley, sponsored by Fort Riley MWR

Families at Fort Riley gathered at Moon Lake on Saturday morning for a chance to win prizes while getting outdoors to fish.

The Fishing Derby is first event sponsored by Fort Riley’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re excited to provide the opportunity for families to come outdoors, enjoy the outdoors, and honestly a lot of families probably took up fishing as a hobby when …when COVID hit.” Fort Riley MWR, Supervisory Recreation Specialist, Leigh Ann Slinger says.

Saturday’s derby landed on Kansas’ free fishing weekend, when the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism allows fishing without a Kansas fishing license.

“This is really just a way to showcase the outdoors and encourage families to get outdoors and stay safe while doing it.” Slinger says.

Participants were required to bring along their own fishing gear, bait and wear facemasks. Before fishing, families spread out around the lake, to allow for social distancing while fishing.

“We’re glad to be back out…kind of around some people, even though we’re distanced away from everyone…It’s nice to be back out.” US Army, 1st Infantry Division, 1st Combat Artillery, Captain Brandon Bastin says.

Participants were divided into two age groups, under 17, or over 18 years of age, with three prize categories including first catch, shortest fish and longest fish.

“My son’s quite the little fisherman, so he’s enjoying it, he’s a little upset he didn’t catch the first fish, but he’s trying.” Bastin says.

Fort Riley’s MWR staff were on hand to record the participant names, with data on the fish they caught in order to determine the winners of each category.

There will be another Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 27th, those interested in participating need to contact the Fort Riley Outdoor Adventure Park for more details.