Family Policy Alliance of Kansas endorses LaTurner

The Family Policy Alliance of Kansas has announced their endorsement for Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner for the 2nd congressional district.

This is the third primary endorsement by a conservative organization that LaTurner has won over his incumbent opponent, Congressman Steve Watkins.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Family Policy Alliance of Kansas, an organization that understands the importance of protecting and defending the things that matter most, families, life and religious freedom,” says LaTurner. “These are values that I have always wholeheartedly embraced and fought for, and I will continue to do so as a member of Congress.”

LaTurner’s endorsement is the first Family Policy Alliance of Kansas has made for the 2020 election year.

“In a time when conservative values are under attack by those who are trying to erode family values across our nation, Jake LaTurner has a solid track record for leading the cause of protecting life, upholding traditional family values and defending religious freedom,” says Brittany Jones, Director of Advocacy for Family Policy Alliance of Kansas.

“We are pleased to endorse Jake to represent Kansas in the 2nd congressional district. He will be a true leader in Congress advocating for families and faith so that Kansans can know they have a representative working diligently for them to protect what matters most,” says Jones.

LaTurner has passed legislation ensuring that parents have the right to decide on their child’s medical care as well as ensuring that women have access to information about the risks associated with and alternatives to abortion.

