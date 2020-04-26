Families receive a taste of free meals in Sabetha

Families in Sabetha got a taste of delicious, free meals from a local church in the area on Sunday.

"So, people called in and kind of reserved the time, but it has been steady and busy," Cale Lang, Pastor of NorthRidge Church said.

A steady stream of cars lined main street in Sabetha to grab a meal on the go.

"It's really helpful, it helps out a lot, especially when a lot of us have to work and continue to work and there's so many little options anymore available," a driver, Sara Delp said.

NorthRidge Church partnered with Buzz Cafe to offer a hot, homemade, carry out meal at no cost.

Lang says they had a specific procedure in place,"We have people staying in their cars and we have people with masks and gloves on coming out and delivering the meals to them."

"In some way we're trying to bring the community together and so we're able to do that with a free meal on really a beautiful Sunday," he explained.

This cafe seem's to be one the town's favorites.

"The chicken, they have great chicken," another driver, Justin Sallman said.

"Oh my goodness, from their breakfast menu to their lunch menu its phenomenal, I have a lot of favorites, I couldn't even begin to tell you which ones," Delp emphasized.

Many drivers did not mind the time spent waiting, they say it was worth it.

"The food is worth it and you know they're doing a wonderful thing, so patience is a virtue," Delp said.

Plus, the community supports the good cause.

"It says a lot about North Ridge and a lot of the parches in town as well. We just all the community, Sabetha has always been just a great place for everybody just to gather around and support each other and we love it here," Sallman explained.

"It's just a way for us to show food, even when we have to eat it apart still has a way to bring us together," Lang added.

NorthRidge Church and Buzz Cafe gave away over 2,000 meals on Sunday.