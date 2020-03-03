Falling ice kills woman just after she discusses mortality

A woman was fatally struck in the back of her head by a piece of ice that fell off her roof. The Caledonian Record reports Linda Freedman Scharrenberg and her husband of nearly 50 years were heading inside their East Hardwick home after enjoying a cocktail on their deck. As they walked inside, the ice became loose.

The couple's daughter says Scharrenberg was knocked unconscious and fell into the snow face-first. The paramedics worked to revive Scharrenberg for an hour and eventually determined that even if she did wake up, she would not have cognitive function.

The daughter said her father told Scharrenberg he didn't know how he could live without her during their conversation on the porch.