Facial recognition tech reunites missing child, parents after 32 years in China

XI’AN, China (CCTV/CNN) - Facial recognition technology led to a joyful reunion and a happy ending to what had been a very sad story.

A man kidnapped 32 years ago as a toddler was reunited with his biological family in Xi'an, China on Monday. (Source: CCTV/CNN)

A Chinese man kidnapped 32 years ago as a toddler was reunited with his biological family Monday.

Mao Yin was 2 years old when he was taken from his parents in 1988.

According to Chinese state-broadcaster CCTV, he was sold to a childless couple in a neighboring province.

State news agency Xinhua reports that in late April, police got a tip that led to new action.

Investigators used facial recognition technology to analyze an old photo of Mao as a boy and came up with a simulated image of him as an adult.

They compared it with photos in the national database and tracked down a man who resembled the image.

A DNA test confirmed it was Mao who had been kidnapped all those years ago.

Authorities said they were still investigating the initial abduction and did not release further information about Mao's adoptive parents.

