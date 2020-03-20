Facebook, Twitter pages made for Shawnee Co. COVID-19 updates

If you want to stay up to date with all of the latest COVID-19 updates in Topeka and Shawnee County, there is now a couple of social media pages to help you do just that.

The pages are called Topeka and Shawnee County Strong, and can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/sncocovidupdate and Twitter attwitter.com/sncocovidupdate.

The pages were set up by local health organizations and public safety and government agencies to keep people informed on the latest news relating to the virus and dispel rumors.