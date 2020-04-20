FOP addresses Brent Trout's cuts proposal

The 3,800-member State Fraternal Order of Police has sent a letter to Topeka City Manager Brent Trout, protesting his proposal to cut local FOP member pay by 3 percent.

In the letter, written last week, Wichita FOP Lodge President Mik Shanks said trout’s pay cut plan covering police and first responders is inappropriate and a disregard to their service and sacrifices being made.

“Because of their constant presence in the public, first responders are at a much greater risk of contracting the virus. Moreover, they live in constant fear of bringing the virus home to their families, let along contracting the disease themselves.”

Shanks goes on to say Topeka financial planners and city leaders should find and implement emergency reserves and the financial burden should not fall on labor unions. Shanks asks Trout to resolve the financial problems in what he says is a more mutually acceptable fashion.

Trout has told the unions representing 850 city workers to respond to his pay cut proposal or provide alternatives by Wednesday. He has sent answers to specific questions the Topeka FOP has asked about Topeka’s budget.

This City would not provide those answers to 13 NEWS, so we have filed a Freedom of Information request with the city to provide us what Trout listed in his response.