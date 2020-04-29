FEMA providing KS $23 million to reimburse COVID-19 supply costs

The federal government is providing money to help Kansas pay off costs accumulated in response to the coronavirus.

“Our close partnership with the state of Kansas has been crucial during the ongoing response to COVID-19,” FEMA Administrator Paul Taylor, said. “The entire federal family will continue to push as hard as we can to assist Kansas in getting them the resources needed in our shared work to combat the effects of this disease.”

FEMA awarded the state $23 million as reimbursement for buying protective equipment and medical supplies. They say that covers 75 percent of those expenses.

The payment is authorized by the disaster declaration President Trump approved in March.