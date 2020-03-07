FBI offers $5,000 reward leading to arrests in major drug-trafficking conspiracy in Kansas

The FBI is ordering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Dorzee Hill, Otis Ponds and Trevor Wells.

The FBI says Hill, Pond and Wells were indicted on federal charges on February 26, 2020, in the United States District Court, District of Kansas. They are suspected of participating in a drug ring.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the ringleader, Travis Knighten, was running the illegal operation out of an Oklahoma prison.

These men are three of the 24 individuals indicted in a major drug-trafficking conspiracy that was announced. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced indictment on Marc 4.

Hill is 40 years old, approximately 5’10” and 230 lbs.

Ponds, also known as “Wack,” is described as 41 years old, approximately 6’2 and 200 lbs.

Wells also known as “Punch” or “Punchy,” is 39 years old, approximately 6’1” and 230 lbs.

The FBI says the public is cautioned not to confront these men but call law enforcement immediately as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of these individuals should contact FBI Wichita at (316) 262-0031, the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 316-267-2111 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.