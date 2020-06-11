FBI offers $100,000 reward for information on a Linn Co. cold case

The U.S. Attorney and the FBI announced a $100,000 reward for information on a 2004 cold case.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for anyone responsible for the death of Alonzo Brooks says a release from the Department of Justice.

Brooks’ body was found in a creek in La Cygne, on May 1, 2004, following a party he attended according to the FBI.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister and FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan both announced the reward during a press conference in Kansas City today, Thursday, June 11. The two said the investigation was reopened over a year ago and investigators have reviewed evidence going back 16 years, re-interviewed witnesses who attended the party at a farmhouse where Brooks was last seen alive, interviewed new witnesses and collected all available physical and forensic evidence.

“We are investigating whether Alonzo was murdered,” says McAllister. “His death certainly was suspicious, and someone, likely multiple people, know(s) what happened that night in April 2004. It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.”

“There are many unanswered questions that surround Alonzo’s death,” says Langan. “Someone knows something and we are hopeful that with the passage of time and this significant reward this renewed effort will produce results and provide closure for the Brooks family.”

The FBI says that it has been investigating the death of Brooks as a potentially racially-motivated crime. The Bureau says that Brooks, 23 at the time of his death, was one of only three African-American men at the party of almost 100 people.

According to the Bureau Brooks, who lived in Gardner at the time, rode to the party with friends, but they left before him leaving him stranded at the party.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department says that when Brooks failed to return home the next morning, his family and friends contacted the department.

The FBI says that rumors of foul play have been rampant since the beginning of the investigation and that he may have flirted with a girl. Witnesses from the party said some drunken white men wanted to fight an African-American male, and even more said that racist whites resented even just the presence of Brooks.

The Linn Co. Sheriff’s Department says that after the party, two facts were indisputable: that Alonzo could not be found, and no one who attended the party would admit to knowing what happened to him.

The Sheriff’s Department says that, according to reports at the time, other law enforcement agencies searched the area around the farmhouse, including parts of Middle Creek, but could not find Alonzo.

After almost a month from the time of his disappearance, Brooks’ family and friends organized a search. According to the FBI the search party began on the road near the farmhouse and walked the two branches of Middle Creek, in just under an hour Brooks’ body was found in a pile of brush and branches in the creek.

The Bureau says that since the death occurred in 2004 and the lapse of time between his disappearance and discover of his body, that forensic analysis of physical evidence at the time was limited and the official autopsy was not able to confirm a cause of death.

“I have stood under the trees on the bank of Middle Creek where Alonzo’s body was found,” says McAllister. “It is a quiet place of profound sadness to one who knows its history, but no answers are there. I am convinced, however, that there are people who know the answers, people who have been keeping terrible secrets all these years and bearing a horrible burden. We are asking one or more of them to come forward now and to lay down that burden at last, so that we can ease a family’s suffering, and serve the cause of justice.”

The Bureau says the reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the party or parties responsible for Alonzo Brooks’ death. Anyone with information regarding the cold case should call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or submit a tip online.

