FBI offering $5,000 reward for information on 2018 bank robbery

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information regarding an unsolved bank robbery at Kaw Valley Bank in Topeka on September 29, 2018. The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. The reward was previously set at $3,000.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'1" to 6;4" and about 300 lbs, wearing a light blue hoodie with "GAP" written on it, dark pants, white tennis shoes and a nylon drawstring back over his head covering his face. The suspect entered the teller area, demanded cash and threatened a weapon but did not display one. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in what was described as a dark blue or black Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and stock silver rims that was parked near the Dillons Grocery Store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Topeka office at 785-231-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.