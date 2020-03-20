FBI doubles reward to $10,000 for information on 2 fugitives

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two fugitives wanted for their involvement in a drug ring.

The wanted men are identified as Dorzee Hill and Otis Ponds.

FBI officials say this is a $5,000 increase in the amount previously offered for the arrest and conviction of Hill and Ponds, who were indicted on federal charges on Feb. 26.

FBI officials say the fugitives are two of the 24 individuals who were indicted in a major drug-trafficking conspiracy that was announced March 4.

Hill, 40, stands approximately 5-10 weighs and 230 pounds.

Ponds, 41, who FBI officials say is also known as “Wack,” stands about 6-2 and weights 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hill or Ponds may call the FBI's Wichita office at 316-262-0031, the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 316-267-2111 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

