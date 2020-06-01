FBI asking public to submit information or media on violent protesters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The FBI is asking the public to send them any information related to identifying violent actors during protests over police brutality and the recent deaths of several African American people at the hands of police officers.
The organization say they are "committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests."
They want anyone who witnesses people engaging in violence to submit tips, pictures, or videos of it to fbi.gov/violence.