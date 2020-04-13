Extra food to be handed out at Topeka mobile food distribution

Lots of free food will be handed out to those in need Tuesday morning.

Harvesters is hosting a larger-than-normal mobile food pantry in the Stormont Vail Event Center's north parking lot.

Officials say they will have more than the typical 30,000 pounds of food to hand out.

As always, there are no ID or income requirements, you will just be asked how many members are in your household.

The food distribution begins at 9 a.m. and is first come first served.

Volunteers are asked to show up at 8 a.m., and face masks and gloves will be provided.

