Exide could be forced to close Kansas locations

Nearly 1,000 Kansans could be soon out of a job if a Georgia based automotive battery maker doesn't find a new owner soon.

According to KCUR, Exide Technologies filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy May 19th.

The company said they could be forced to close their Kansas City, Kansas and Salina plants if new owners do not come along, however, a spokesperson for the company says that is not likely to happen.

The layoffs would impact 223 employees in KC, and another 765 in Salina.

Exide is one of Salina's biggest employers.

Officials say the recent pandemic has slowed demand for their products.