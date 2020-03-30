Executive order rmoves penalties for expiring licenses, registration

If you've been unable to renew your license or car registration during the coronavirus pandemic, there's no need to panic.

An executive order by Governor Laura Kelly has removed penalties for driving with expired credentials during the State of Disaster Emergency.

However, renewals and registrations must be completed within 60 days after the State of Disaster Emergency ends, and the order does not apply to expiration from before that period.

While you should avoid going out as much as possible, you can still renew driver's licenses and vehicle registrations online through "iKan.