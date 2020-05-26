Evergy warns don't fall for phone scam

A phone scam is once again circulating where an automated system is warning people their power is about to be disconnected.

13 NEWS On Your Side received a message from one of our viewers with a recording of the message. The call states they were from Evergy, and that their power was in jeopardy of being disconnected if they don't call a 1-844 number and pay their past due balance.

"If someone calls threatening to disconnect electricity service in a short amount of time and demanding a certain form of payment – like a prepaid card, it’s is a scam," said Evergy spokesperson Gina Penzig.

If you receive a call from Evergy, and you're not sure if it's real, you can log into your account online at Evergy.com or you can call 1-800-383-1183.