Evergy extends suspension of disconnects and late fees

Evergy has announced that they will be extending their Pandemic Customer Assistance which includes the disconnect suspension period and waiving late fees.

Evergy announced in March that they would not disconnect electric service for non-payment and would waive late fees to some.

The company announced they would offer a flexible payment plan that allows customers to enter into a 12-month payment plan for their past due balance.

The suspension of disconnecting electric services will be extended through July 15, while the company will continue to waive late fees with payment arrangements through Dec. 31.

Evergy recommends that customers track and make payments toward their energy bills to avoid balances that may be more difficult to pay later.

For more information visit Evergy.com.

