Evergy extends payment options, waives late fees in response to coronavirus

Evergy officials announced Tuesday morning that they will waive late fees and add payment options as COVID-19 continues to affect local communities and cause financial hardships for some individuals.

The announcement came after Every announced last week that it wouldn't disconnect power from customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These measures reflect Evergy’s commitment to our customers and communities as we face uncertainty in light of the coronavirus,” said Terry Bassham, Evergy president and chief executive officer. “We serve our communities and it is important to us that we are there for our customers during this crisis. The steps we are announcing today will hopefully provide some relief for customers worried about the near future.”

Evergy announced Friday that it would temporarily suspend disconnections for nonpayment for both residential and small business customers.

On Tuesday,Evergy took several additional steps to help its customers. Late fees will be waived, and residential and small business customers who had been disconnected prior to Friday’s announcement may re-establish service by paying one-twelfth of their account balance. These changes will be in place through at least May 1.

While service won’t be disconnected in the coming weeks, Evergy encourages customers to continue to make payments toward their energy use to avoid higher balances later.

Evergy customer service representatives can assist customers with payment arrangements and budget billing options. In addition, by calling 2-1-1, customers may learn about community resources for financial assistance.

Customers may access their Evergy account online at evergy.com, receive assistance by calling Evergy customer service centers or make payments at an authorized pay station.

Evergy call centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and may be experiencing high call volumes. Evergy Missouri and Kansas Metro customers can reach customer service at (816) 471-5275 or toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers can call 1-800-383-1183.