Evergy employees surprise retiree with drive-by parade

Employees from Evergy made sure one of their fellow workers knew they appreciated her.

They drove by Melanie Coffman’s house as a parade of trucks to wish her well in retirement. Melanie worked for Evergy, and Westar before it, for 35 years.

"Done a lot of things, met a lot of people,” Coffman said. “It was good. They're a good company to work for and I love them, love all these people that went by."

Melanie isn't sure what she'll do now, but knows it will involve fishing and babysitting her 12 grandchildren.