Evergy Plaza opens

Downtown Topeka's newest venue is now open.

The fences around the newly constructed Evergy Plaza are down, and it is open to the public.

Downtown Topeka had plans to celebrate the opening of the plaza, but the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted those plans.

Downtown Topeka Foundation Chairman says the plaza will not only drive the city's economy, but will also bring us together as a community.

"I think it's going to bring our community together from all walks of life, all corners, you know, and in the end I just think it'll be something that will help make us a total community... because it's for everybody," Michaelis said.

Michaelis says we will look back on the impact the plaza will have on the city years from now.