Eudora firefighters brighten boy's birthday

When a young boy thought he'd miss out on a birthday party, local heroes brought the party to him.

Jaxton Boley got sirens and a happy birthday serenade Friday morning from Eudora firefighters.

Jaxton loves fire trucks, so when his mom Tracy saw on the department's Facebook page they wanted to do this for kids, she gave them a call to make his 6th birthday extra special.

Hours later, Jaxton was surprised to be the big, red truck roll up his street, with sirens flashing and horns honking. The firefighters stopped at the end of the driveway, rolled down the windows, and sang "Happy Birthday!"

Tracy said Jaxton was supposed to have his first real birthday party with friends this year, so this made up for it. Several neighbors came to shout birthday wishes, too!