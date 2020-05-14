Eskridge woman charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine

An Eskridge woman has been arrested on methamphetamine charges today, Thursday, May 14, in Jackson County.

Lafrances Darnell Tackitt, 45, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy for a traffic infraction on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.

The deputy stopped a Dodge Caravan on southbound US 75 Highway near 190th Road. The deputy found a substance believed to be methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Tackitt was placed under arrest and booked into the Jackson County Jail for charges of: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and for not having a drug tax stamp.

