Equity Conversations being hosted by Topeka Public Schools

Topeka Public Schools says it is proud to announce an Equity Series encouraging organizations to partner with the district and join the courageous conversations being held.

The School District says that it has a three-pronged approach to implement the series that promotes conversations on equity.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson says he has partnered with Discovery Education as part of their national Education Equity Talks. Discovery Education says that it has offered all districts nationally free access to resources through the Discovery Channel and staff and families throughout the country are participating in live webinars every Thursday at 1 p.m. Dr. Anderson says she will be featured with other superintendents on June 25.

The District says that it has collaborated with KASB and USA Kansas in order to sponsor the talks virtually with five African American superintendents serving in Kansas. Dr. Anderson, KASB and USA Kansas met with the superintendents of color in February to address diversity and recruitment within the state. The group says it planned to continue meeting with focused conversations statewide on equity issues and how to ensure all students and staff have equal access and opportunities to excel. According to a release from the School District, former Topeka and KASB Board President Patrick Woods and Executive Director of USA of Kansas, G.A. Buie, will both moderate the superintendent session.

The School District says locally Topeka Tuesdays will be hosted with a biweekly equity in education discussion with students and staff will be part of the ongoing conversations allowing students and staff to share their voice and hear new ideas. According to the District, Highland Park will host the first set of student equity talks as active members of the equity council in Topeka Public Schools.

The District says that its first topic focuses on diversity and inclusion which will highlight the voices of five Kansas superintendents of color. According to a release from the District the first session will allow others to gain insight form the African American superintendents on the racial issues faced today in Kansas and innovative ideas to address race, implicit bias, privilege and many other issues.

According to the School District future sessions will also address community policing, equity in classrooms with teachers and various equity related topics.

“As the first African American female superintendent in Topeka with children who graduated from Kansas Schools,” says Dr. Anderson. “I believe it is my responsibility to engage in courageous conversations that promotes actions that expand access and opportunities to all who live and work in Kansas.”

The District shared that Topeka has been the center of positive change in addressing diversity in a time of national unrest, and it says this is the time to be a part of a movement to further address equity in education.

Topeka Public Schools says it won the 2018 national Magna Award for innovative equity strategies and has an 80-member active equity council which superintendent Dr. Anderson and director of human resources Dr. Beryl New co-chair.

The District says it is still scheduling sessions, however the current sessions will be held:

Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 7, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m.

More information on the Topeka Public Schools Equity Council and resources focused on equity visit the Topeka Public Schools website.

