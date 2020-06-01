Envista raises over $4,000 for free mammograms



Envista Credit Union and the Race Against Breast Cancer has announced the community raised over $2,900 for no-cost mammograms.

Envista pledged to match $2,500 if the community was able to raise that much. Overall, the RABC will receive $5,494 in contributions.

“The Race Against Breast Cancer is thrilled by the community response to the May EnvistaCares Challenge. We are blessed by your support,” says Dawn Roberson, administrator of the Race Against Breast Cancer. “Thank you also to Envista for your support in promoting the Race Against Breast Cancer and the importance of no-cost mammograms in our community. The advertising and financial support combined with the community response will pay for 28 mammography services for Northeast Kansans in medical and financial need.”

EnvistaCares Challenge gave RABC a one-month media package that totaled over $10,000 and the $2,500 challenge grant.

“We are honored to spotlight and support the Race Against Breast Cancer,” says Tara Dimick, chief business development officer for Envista. “Being able to receive a mammogram is critical to winning the battle with cancer. We all have loved ones that have fought or are fighting cancer and we are fortunate to have an organization like the Race Against Breast Cancer serving our community.”

