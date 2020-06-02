Envista announces June EnvistaCares Challenge to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka

Envista Credit Union has announced that June’s EnvistaCares Challenge will highlight the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

Throughout the month of June, the Boys and Girls Clubs will receive a media package, including emails, social media and radio promotion. Envista will also match donations given dollar for dollar up to $2,500.

“Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Envista during the month of June. We look forsard to sharing what we do as an organization to support the kids in our community who need us most, particularly during these uncertain and unprecedented times,” says Jennifer LeClair, vice president of development of Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka. “Envista’s generosity will help us proved a safe, positive environment for kids to receive much needed academic support, caring relationships and the guidance of encouraging role models.”

The club’s goal is to create a safe and fun environment for kids in various communities. With two Club kids of her own Jamie Beaton, vice president of mortgage services at Envista gets to see the impact of the club first-hand.

“I am thrilled that Envista has partnered with such a wonderful organization to invest in the community’s youth,” says Beaton.

Donations can be made at EnvistaCares website.

