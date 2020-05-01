Envista Credit Union highlights RABC in May challenge

A local credit union is putting its money on the fight against a deadly disease.

Envista announced Friday it will highlight the Race Against Breast Cancer for this month's Envista Cares Challenge. Envista will match every dollar given to RABC this month, up to $2,500. They'll also promote the organization through emails, social media, and radio.

Race Against Breast Cancer was founded in 1991 to provide free or low-cost mammograms to people in the Shawnee County area. Many people know it through its annual 5-k run.

Join the challenge, and give to RABC at envistacares.com.