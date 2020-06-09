Envista Credit Union awarded for marketing campaign

Envista Credit Union is happy to receive national recognition for one of their marketing campaigns.

There campaign for financial services company Kasasa, titled "My ____ Account - Exaggerated for your Entertainment," was awarded a 2020 Diamond Award for Best Use of Humor by the CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council.

The Envista Marketing Team developed a campaign showing comedic testimonials from people who saved money using Kasasa.

The models and actors for the campaign were all from Envista as well.

"What made this campaign even better was working alongside fun, energetic talent - and they're all part of our team at Envista," Marketing Manager Ashley Schmidt said.