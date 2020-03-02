Envista Cares Challenge raises record amount for Jayhawk Theatre

A local credit union says it raised a record amount of money for the Jayhawk Theatre last month.

Envista Credit Union said Monday morning that the Theatre raised a little more than $29,000 as part of their Envista Cares Challenge campaign.

Envista will throw in another $2,500, bringing the Jayhawk's grand fundraising total to just under $31,600.

Jayhawk Theatre Board President Jeff Carson says the Envista Cares campaign gave their facility a huge boost in momentum.

“Well this has been a critical fundraising campaign for us,” Carson said. “It's foundational for the theater. We are able to make small improvements here and there to make it safer and provide better experience for our patrons.”

This month, matching funds from the Envista Care Challenge will go to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.