Envista Cares Challenge raises $9k for Child Care Aware, on hold for April

Envista Credit Union announced over $9,000 for Child Care Aware after this month's Envista Cares Challenge.

“Child Care Aware is providing services to ensure the success of our future generation. Their work is essential to our community,” said Tara Dimick, Chief Business Development Officer of Envista. “We are honored to support them and share their message.”

They said the community donated $6,560, which surpassed the goal they set. Envista then added a $2,500 grant on top of those donations, making the total $9,060.

“The gifts will enable Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas to provide valuable and needed programs and services that support working parents as they seek high-quality child care for their children,” said Reva Wywadis, Executive Director of ERC dba Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. “We are so grateful for the support.”

Due to the coronavirus, Envista has decide to put the challenge on hold for April.

They say they will instead buy $2,500 dollars of local business gift cards that they will give away over social media.