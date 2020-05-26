Entrepreneurial leaders hold virtual event for teens looking to enter the market

Entrepreneurial leaders to hold virtual panel for teens wanting to enter the entrepreneurial market.

Despite the impacts of novel-coronavirus teens still dream of becoming entrepreneurs.

A survey done by the research firm ENGINE Insights shows that entrepreneurial dreams in teens are still quite high.

They found that at least 66% of teens (13-17 years-old) said they would consider starting a business or becoming an entrepreneur as adults.

A study that was similar was done in 2017 showed almost the same numbers of teens likely to start their own business or become entrepreneurs as adults. The results for this year showed 69% of teens, resulting in only a 3% difference in three years.

"Small business is the backbone of the American economy and the driver of job growth," says Ashley Charest, JA of Kansas President. “Despite the effects of the COVID-19 shutdown on the business community, it is encouraging to see the next generation still interested in considering entrepreneurship as a career path. We must encourage that interest going forward."

Nearly 29% of teens said the greatest concern for starting a business is the risk, while almost 24% don’t think it pays well. Less than 18% of respondents said that it didn’t fit their skill set or personality.

Over 50% of teens said they would need an outside investment to consider entering the entrepreneurial business while 51% said they would need more information to be successful. Less than 50% said they would need support from family while 38% would need friends also interested in the market. Only 34% of respondents said they would need a role model, however.

Junior Achievement and the Brian Hamilton Foundation, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Microsoft will host “Why Entrepreneurship Now: A Virtual Event for America’s Teens,” which will take place on Wednesday, May 27, at 3 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Harris Faulkner, anchor of Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” and co-host of “Outnumbered.” The virtual event will offer teens across the nation the chance to ask questions to some of the most experienced entrepreneurs in America. The panelists will be offering advice to teens on how to start their business early and lay a good foundation.

Panelists include: Brian Hamilton, National Entrepreneur Educator, Co-founder of Sageworks, Philanthropist, Founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates of Entrepreneurs; Mark Cuban, Co-star, ABC’s “Shark Tank,” owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and Author, “How to Win at the Sport of Business” and “Kid Startup.”

More about the event can be found on the Junior Achievement website.

More information about the Junior Achievement of Kansas can be found here.

More information about the Brian Hamilton Foundation can be found here.

