Energetic kids can 'Bounce It Out' in Manhattan

Are you looking for someplace to take your kids to use some energy, but still stay cool? One Manhattan business offers a unique way for kids to exercise and have fun doing it.

Summertime with kids in the house usually means they’re bouncing off the walls, Tammy Nelson opened her business ‘Bounce It Out’ in December 2019 to give kids a way to have some fun and use up some of that energy.

“I visited a place similar…15 years ago…and I thought it was the coolest thing, to see kids running around smiling, having a good time.” Bounce It Out, LLC, owner, Tammy Nelson says.

Tammy has recently been able to reopen, after being closed for nearly three months due to COVID-19, but the health and safety of her customers is her number one priority.

“Lots of Lysol, plenty of Lysol…I bleach the floors… so that, you know, we do have kids that crawl…” Tammy says.

Tammy says they have each child use hand sanitizer before and after playing on the inflatables, as another way to prevent the spread of any germs.

“If we do see a child, you know, putting their hands on their face, or… doing things that kids do, we kind of catch them, wipe their hands with a tissue and re-sanitize.” Tammy says.

Tammy says she tries to sanitize at least once every hour throughout the day, while still allowing kids to continue to use the other inflatables, until they run out of energy.

“They take great naps. There’s a lot of exercise, their faces are not in screens, so it’s even better.” Tammy says.

Bounce It Out is offering discounted rates on Tuesday, June 16th and Thursday June 18th to each customer who brings in a non-perishable food item for the Flint Hills Breadbasket. For more information visit Bounce It Out on Facebook.