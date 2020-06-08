Emporia teen reaches plea agreement in case in which shots fired into residences

A teen accused of shooting into at least one of four occupied dwellings this past December in Emporia has reached a plea agreement in his case, according to KVOE Radio.

Adam Cole Burnett, 18, pleaded no contest to one count of residential burglary, KVOE said.

Cole originally had been charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal a firearm and reckless criminal discharge of a firearm, in addition to a more recent count of felony criminal damage.

KVOE said there had been discussion about whether Burnett should be tried as an adult, as he was 17 at the time the alleged shootings tooi place. Prosecutors ultimately decided against that trying Burnett as an adult, KVOE said.

Charges were filed in mid-December after shots were fired into occupied residences at 531 E. Logan; 1101 Congress apartments 1 and 2; and 202 S. Neosho.

No injuries were reported.

A sentencing date hasn't yet been announced, KVOE said.