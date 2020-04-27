Emporia is a quarterfinalist in “America’s Main Streets" contest

The City of Emporia is one step closer to holding the title of America’s favorite Main Street.

The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, shared the list of quarterfinalists of 2020’s “America’s Main Streets Contest” Monday, which includes Emporia.

Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street, said Emporia stands out because of the sense of ownership and engagement the community feels toward its small businesses.

“They know that they've helped build the businesses and events and activities and buildings within the local area,” Woods said Monday. “That engagement translates to votes so we're very proud of having a very engaged community that volunteers, that invests locally and supports our local economy.”

Emporia now needs to be in the top 10 towns with most votes to qualify for the semifinals, which opened Monday and will last through May 24th.

The winning town will be revealed June 2nd and will receive a grand prize of 25 thousand dollars, to be used how winning town chooses.

If Emporia ultimately wins the contest, Woods thinks the money can be used the best by helping out local businesses impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic and create more opportunities.

“Obviously, all communities are going through some tough times with the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s vitally important for us and it helps us recognize all those different individuals that work so hard to build up our community and energize the voting process every single day.”

According to Wood, a Kansas town has never won the contest and anyone, regardless if they are an Emporia resident can vote.

One can vote up to 25 times in a 24 hour period and can vote everyday through May 24th.

The profiles of the quarterfinalists can be viewed here .

