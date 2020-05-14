Emporia holds first ever White Ribbon Campaign

Emporia will be holding their first ever White Ribbon Campaign at Newman Regional Health.

The campaign is scheduled for May 17 – 23, 2020 and will be celebrating and honoring the lifesaving work of dispatchers, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, frontline healthcare workers and all Emergency Medical Services professionals in the area.

The community is asked to display a white ribbon outside their home or place of business. A white ribbon image may be placed on a front window or door. A ribbon can also be tied around a tree or mailbox.

The white ribbon signifies support for EMS professionals and healthcare workers that continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic but also tirelessly sacrifice themselves to keep the community safe.

Emporia Main Street has partnered with Plum Bazaar to offer community members an opportunity to purchase a white ribbon for display. All ribbons have been made with 4 yards of material, tied with an 18 inch wire and there are two 8 inch ends on the back for adherence to a fixture.

To purchase a ribbon visit their webisite. Each ribbon costs $10 and proceeds benefit the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund.

Ribbons may be picked up at the Emporia Main Street office located at 727 Commercial Street.

