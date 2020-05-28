Emporia aquatic center to remain closed for the summer because of COVID-19 concerns

An aquatic center in Emporia won't be welcoming visitors this coming summer as a result of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to KVOE Radio.

At a special meeting on Wednesday night, members of the Emporia Recreation Commisison voted unanimously not to open the Jones Aquatic Center this summer.

The aquatic center is located at 4202 W. 18th St. on the west side of Emporia.

According to KVOE, Emporia Recreation Director Tom McEvoy said patron and staff safety was a big concern.

KVOE says Emporia isn't the only city that won't be opening its aquatic center this summer. Salina, Manhattan and Ottawa are several of the cities to keep their facilities closed.

