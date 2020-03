The Emporia State women's basketball team dropped the MIAA Championship game to #15 Central Missouri Sunday afternoon.

In a winner-takes-all match-up in Kansas City, the No. 1 seeded Jennies topped the Lady Hornets 82-75.

ESU beat Northwest Missouri State in the quarterfinal round, before topping No. 3 seeded Nebraska Kearney yesterday to advance to the final.

ESU moves to 24-7 on the year.