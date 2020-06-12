Emporia State to bring 60 football players back on campus Monday

Starting Monday, Emporia State will begin the process of bringing student-athletes back on campus.

Sixty football players will be the first to return as part of Phase One. They'll be divided into six groups of 10 to make contact tracing easier if necessary. Each of the six groups will be tested for COVID-19 at the ESU Student Heatlh Center on Monday, with results expected within two to five days.

If they test negative, they'll be released for participation. If a result comes back positive, that student-athlete, along with anyone they've been in close contact with, will be placed in isolation.

From that point forward, student-athletes will have their temperature taken daily by a member of the ESU sports medicine staff and will self-monitor for symptoms with an 11-point guide. If they show at least one symptom or have an elevated temperature, they won't be allowed to take part in training.

In Phase One, conditioning workouts will take place outside either at Welch Stadium or Witten Track, as ESU's weight room and locker rooms remain closed. Training will be broken down into small groups with three designated time slots on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Phase Two is set to begin July 27. From there, the weight room will be re-opened, with each student-athlete assigned to a specific rack and equipment. Staff and student-athletes will clean equipment throughout and after each use, and a fogger will be used once a week.

Coaches, student-athletes, and trainers will practice social distancing whenever possible; otherwise, they'll wear masks provided by the athletic department.

