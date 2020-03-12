Emporia State joins KU, KSU in cancelling classes over COVID-19

Emporia State University President Allison Garret said ESU has canceled all face-to-face classes next week.

Classes will resume the week of March 23rd but on a remote basis.

Allison said the university will have no campus events and programs until April 10, that date is subject to be extended and includes off-campus groups using school venues.

Another big change, ESU will still hold sporting events, but spectators will not be allowed.

Allison said the school's Emergency Policy Group will continue to meet daily to keep an eye on the situation and discuss additional actions.