Emporia State, Washburn release men's and women's basketball schedules

Emporia State and Washburn have released their men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2020-2021 season.

Each team will play 22 total games and no non-conference match-ups. The schedule reduction is a result of NCAA Division II's cost-saving measures put in place due to COVID-19. However, schools can schedule a limited amount of exhibition games.

The Turnpike Tussle will first be played in Emporia Jan. 23. Both will face off again at the end of the season Feb. 27 at Washburn.

Here's a look at the full 2020-2021 schedules for the Ichabods and Hornets.

Washburn:

11/19 @ Fort Hays State

11/21 @ Nebraska Kearney

12/3 Central Oklahoma

12/5 Newman

12/10 @ Northeastern State

12/12 @ Rogers State

12/17 Central Missouri

12/19 Lincoln

1/7 @ Northwest Missouri

1/9 @ Missouri Western

1/14 Missouri Southern

1/16 Pittsburg State

1/23 @ Emporia State

1/28 @ Newman

1/30 @ Central Oklahoma

2/4 Rogers State

2/6 Northeastern State

2/13 @ Central Missouri

2/18 Missouri Western

2/20 Northwest Missouri

2/25 @ Missouri Southern

2/27 Emporia State

Emporia State:

11/19: @ Nebraska Kearney

11/21: @ Fort Hays State

12/3: Newman

12/5: Central Oklahoma

12/10: @ Rogers State

12/12: @ Northeastern State

12/17: Lincoln

12/19: Central Missouri

1/7: @ Missouri Western

1/9: @ Northwest Missouri

1/14: Pittsburg State

1/16: Missouri Southern

1/23: Washburn

1/28: @ Central Oklahoma

1/30: @ Newman

2/4: Northeastern State

2/6: Rogers State

2/13: @ Lincoln

2/18: Northwest Missouri

2/20: Missouri Western

2/25: @ Pittsburg State

2/27: @ Washburn