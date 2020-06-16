Emporia State, Washburn football schedules released

Emporia State and Washburn will kick off the 2020 football season with a Turnpike Tussle in Topeka.

The Hornets and Ichabods are set to begin their seasons on September 12, the MIAA announced Tuesday.

Here's a full look at both team's schedules:

Washburn:

Sept. 12: Emporia State

Sept. 19: @ Missouri Southern State

Sept. 26: Northwest Missouri State

Oct. 3: @ Lincoln

Oct. 10: @ Fort Hays State

Oct. 17: Nebraska-Kearney

Oct. 24: @ Missouri Western

Oct. 31: Central Missouri

Nov. 7: Central Oklahoma

Nov. 14: @ Pittsburg State

Emporia State

Sept. 12: @ Washburn

Sept. 19: Pittsburg State

Sept. 26: Northeastern State

Oct. 3: @ Central Oklahoma

Oct. 10: @ Central Missouri

Oct. 17: Missouri Western

Oct. 24: Northwest Missouri State

Oct. 31: @ Lincoln

Nov. 7: @ Fort Hays State

Nov. 14: Missouri Southern

In years past, each team in the MIAA played each other once for a total of 11 games. With NCAA Division II capping the max allowed number of games for football to 10 for cost-saving measures due to the pandemic, the schedules were arranged randomly with a blind draw by the league office.

With the draw, the Ichabods won't play Northeastern State this season. Emporia State won't face Nebraska-Kearney.