Emporia State, Washburn football schedules released

(WIBW) - Emporia State and Washburn will kick off the 2020 football season with a Turnpike Tussle in Topeka.
The Hornets and Ichabods are set to begin their seasons on September 12, the MIAA announced Tuesday.
Here's a full look at both team's schedules:
Washburn:
Sept. 12: Emporia State
Sept. 19: @ Missouri Southern State
Sept. 26: Northwest Missouri State
Oct. 3: @ Lincoln
Oct. 10: @ Fort Hays State
Oct. 17: Nebraska-Kearney
Oct. 24: @ Missouri Western
Oct. 31: Central Missouri
Nov. 7: Central Oklahoma
Nov. 14: @ Pittsburg State
Emporia State
Sept. 12: @ Washburn
Sept. 19: Pittsburg State
Sept. 26: Northeastern State
Oct. 3: @ Central Oklahoma
Oct. 10: @ Central Missouri
Oct. 17: Missouri Western
Oct. 24: Northwest Missouri State
Oct. 31: @ Lincoln
Nov. 7: @ Fort Hays State
Nov. 14: Missouri Southern
In years past, each team in the MIAA played each other once for a total of 11 games. With NCAA Division II capping the max allowed number of games for football to 10 for cost-saving measures due to the pandemic, the schedules were arranged randomly with a blind draw by the league office.
With the draw, the Ichabods won't play Northeastern State this season. Emporia State won't face Nebraska-Kearney.