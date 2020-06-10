With budget shortfall looming, Emporia State University to cut 20 positions

More than 20 positions have been cut at Emporia State University in response to a "significant budget shortfall" heading into the 2020-21 academic year, according to KVOE Radio.

The cuts were announced Tuesday morning during a town hall meeting that was conducted on the Zoom social media platform, the radio station said.

ESU President Allison Garrett said the university has cut just over 20 positions during the town hall meeting, KVOE said. Four of those positions were filled while the others were vacant.

In response to an anticipated $2.2 million budget shortfall heading into the fall 2020 semester, the universityi requested all departments to review their own budgets and make recommendations, some of which included the elimination of certain positions.

Garrett noted budget cuts among higher education institutions have become rampant recently across the country. She adds that while cutting $2.2 million is not an easy task she is grateful the needed cut wasn't larger.

Garrett added that depending on fall enrollment and higher education funding at the state level, the projected $2.2 million budget shortfall could go higher.

Garrett also announced Tuesday that the university will be undergoing a "hiring frost" for the foreseeable future, though the university may alter those plans if a crucial opening develops within a department. This tactic differs from other higher learning institutions that have placed a total freeze on all hirings amid the ongoing budget-cutting process, according to KVOE.

The university is planning to have the majority of its staff return to work as soon as Aug. 3 barring any major COVID-19 developments. Emporia State University will be releasing guidelines regarding large scale campus events, both for students and the general public, later this week.