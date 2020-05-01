Emporia State University planning to resume in-person classes

Officials at Emporia State University have announced plans for resuming in-person classes.

According to KVOE Radio, ESU announced plans to resume "some face-to-face classes" in the second half of the upcoming summer session, starting June 29.

The university said its goal is to resume all in-person classes by the start of the Fall 2020 semester.

According to the KVOE report, university officials on Thursday said their main priority is the safety and well being of ESU students, staff and faculty.

ESU President Allison Garrett says that "when we do return to campus, it will be with additional safety measures like wearing masks, continued social distancing, sanitizing, cleaning and sanitizing some more."

An official date for when staff and students will return to campus hasn't been determined. However, once the university sets an official date, staff and students will be given sufficient advance notice.

Garrett added that as COVID-19 is ever-changing, and that while the university is hopeful for "face-to-face" classes resuming in the fall semester, ESU also is developing contingency plans to be prepared for "whatever COVID-19 throws our way."

In-person classes at ESU and other colleges and universities across the nation were shut down in mid-March after the coronavirus pandemic became more widespread.

On Tuesday, Washburn University President Jerry Farley said the Topeka university is planning to resume in-person classes in the Fall 2020 semester.