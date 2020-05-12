Emporia Public Library set to resume some services, but facility still closed to patrons

The Emporia Public Library is set to resume offering some services as coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders begin to be lifted, but the building itself will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

According to KVOE Radio, the library at 110 E. 6th Ave. in Emporia remains closed to the public, but the process to resume services is now into its third phase.

Director Robin Newell tells KVOE that library services were to reopen on a limited basis on Monday after staff had been working from home since mid-March.

Staff then started working on a part-time basis last week at the library, KVOE said.

Phones will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and the outside book drops will be open from 8 a.m. Mondays to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Newell tells KVOE all materials need to be returned through the book drops. The materials then are quarantined for 72 hours to prevent COVID-19 getting to staff and patrons because the virus can live for hours to several days on surfaces like books or other library materials. Newell also says no newly-donated materials will be accepted until further notice.

No-contact curbside pickup will begin June 1. Details on that service will be announced later. There is currently no set date for reopening the library to the public.

Newell says staffers have been working since March to develop online resources and make sure WiFi is working smoothly. The library is also having its summer reading program completely online this year.

For additional details, visit www.emporialibrary.org.