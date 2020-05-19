Emporia Main Street in running for America's Main Street

Emporia Main Street has made the top 25 list for America’s Main Streets contest.

The goal of the contest is to help promote the importance and strong economic benefits of Main Streets and small businesses.

The winning street will receive $25,000 in cash and related prizes to help revitalize Main Street life.

Semifinalist voting will be held April 27 – May 24 and the winner will be announced June 2.

To vote for your favorite Main Street go to America’s Main Streets presented by STIHL.

